Aston Villa in transfer-tussle to sign Zavier Gozo

Aston Villa will compete with several European clubs in the race to sign 19-year-old American winger Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake this summer.

According to a report by Sports Boom, Zavier Gozo is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Real Salt Lake winger.

However, the West Midlands outfit will not be alone in the battle for the American attacker’s signature, as he is also a target for Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Borussia Dortmund, TSG Hoffenheim, and Lyon. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake will demand around €22-25 million to part ways with Gozo in the summer transfer window.

Who is Zavier Gozo?

Zavier Gozo is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in West Valley City in Utah, the teenage prospect has spent his formative years thus far in the USA, beginning his youth career at La Roca FC before graduating from the youth division at Real Salt Lake.

The 19-year-old has been hot off the blocks in the 2026 MLS season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 14 league outings thus far. Meanwhile, Gozo’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s reported long-standing interest in Zavier Gozo is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as they have been over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. With the duo taking charge from the central areas, they need more productivity from the flanks.

Several candidates, including Harvey Barnes, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Gozo also a viable target. While the 19-year-old American winger may take some time to find his feet in a physically-imposing competition like the Premier League, he has shown the potential and productivity to become an asset for Aston Villa.

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Aston Villa should have the funds to afford a deal worth €22-25 million to sign the teenage prospect this summer. However, with six other clubs vying for his signature, the West Midlands club must move decisively to secure his services in the coming months.