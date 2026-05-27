Tottenham rival Liverpool in Lutsharel Geertruida chase

Tottenham and Liverpool are set to battle it out for the signature of RB Leipzig full-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Lutsharel Geertruida is set to return to his parent club, RB Leipzig, as Sunderland have decided against triggering the buy clause in his loan deal, despite his strong performances. Liverpool and Tottenham both see this as a great opportunity to sign a top-quality full-back who has already proven himself in the Premier League.

Both English giants are set to square up against each other in their pursuit of the Dutch international. For now, they are closely monitoring his situation and could step up their efforts in the near future.

Geertruida joined RB Leipzig following an impressive rise at Feyenoord. However, the move to the German giants didn’t quite work out for him. As a result, he ended up joining the Black Cats last summer on a season-long loan deal to get his career back on track.

The 25-year-old right-back has featured in a total of 30 games for Sunderland and has racked up over 1,800 minutes. While he hasn’t contributed towards a goal, his overall performances have been quite impressive. His ability to feature as a full-back, a centre-back and a defensive midfielder has caught the eye of a number of clubs.

Will Geertruida remain in the Premier League?

While Sunderland would have loved to have him around for next season as well, the finances involved don’t make it possible for them. He is returning to Leipzig, but is unlikely to be a part of their plans moving ahead. The German outfit will look to cash in on him, and Tottenham and Liverpool have emerged as potential destinations.

The Reds are looking at him as an option to strengthen their defensive rotation, as he can feature as a right-back as well as a centre-back. He could even provide cover for Ryan Gravenberch in the centre of the park.

While they are keen on his signature, Spurs will make things difficult for the Merseyside club. At Tottenham, he could provide competition to Pedro Porro and add more depth in central defence. The North London club could actually offer him a more prominent role than Liverpool, given their current squad compositions.