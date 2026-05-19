Lutsharel Geertruida wants Premier League stay amid Everton links

RB Leipzig full-back Lutsharel Geertruida wants to continue in the Premier League amidst interest from Everton.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton are interested in acquiring the services of Lutsharel Geertruida, who is currently on loan at Sunderland. The Dutch international is keen to continue playing in the Premier League, while RB Leipzig are ready to sanction his departure once he returns to the club.

Geertruida’s move to Leipzig from Feyenoord didn’t really go according to plan, and in order to get regular game time, he ended up joining the Black Cats on a season-long loan last summer. During his time at the Stadium of Light, he has been involved in 29 games and racked up 1,700 minutes.

While the 25-year-old has put in quite a few impressive performances, Sunderland have decided against making the move permanent. Geertruida will return to his parent club after the end of the season, but he is not a part of their long-term plans. The German club are ready to cash in on him, as long as they receive an offer at the £20 million mark.

Everton want Geertruida in their ranks

A number of top clubs from Spain, Germany, and Italy are interested in his services, while Everton are the most serious suitor from England. The Toffees have watched him in action on multiple occasions this season. Bringing in a new right-back is a top priority for them, and they do admire the Dutch full-back a lot.

Seamus Coleman is on the verge of leaving, and Nathan Patterson hasn’t lived up to expectations. David Moyes was forced to deploy centre-back Jake O’Brien in the full-back role this season, and he wants a more natural option in that position. Having scouted Geertruida on multiple occasions, the Toffees are optimistic about him being an ideal fit.

He is great defensively, has a strong physical presence, and can also contribute in the final third. With Leipzig ready to sell, Everton have already positioned themselves in the race. The £20 million price tag is unlikely to be a big problem, and with the player keen on the move, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.