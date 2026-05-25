Tottenham consider abandoning Paulo Dybala chase

Tottenham Hotspur could decide against making a move for Argentine World Cup winner Paulo Dybala.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham could pull the plug on Paulo Dybala’s move despite him being available. The AS Roma attacking midfielder is a long-term target of the North London club. While they can secure his services on a free transfer this summer, Spurs might not go ahead with it.

Dybala was on the verge of joining Tottenham back in 2019, but the transfer fell through on deadline day. He has since been on their radar. After a successful stint at Juventus, he joined Roma on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Over the years, he has been quite an important part of their setup. However, injuries have troubled him a lot in the recent past. In the 2025/26 season, he has only been involved in 26 matches, racking up just over 1,500 minutes of first-team action. He still has nine goal contributions, which suggests that, when fit, Dybala is right up there with the best attackers in the world.

The Argentine international, who has been left out of the World Cup squad, is all set to be a free agent this summer, with his contract at the Serie A club running out. Since he could be available for free, a number of top clubs have been linked with him.

Tottenham might not make a move for Dybala

Tottenham, who have a long-standing interest in him, are one of the clubs that have been linked with him. They seek more quality in the final third after surviving the drop by the smallest of margins. Amidst uncertainty around Xavi Simons’ future, Dybala could be an ideal replacement, even if it’s for the short term.

He could compete with James Maddison for a place in the starting XI, and could even feature on the flanks as well as up top when needed. However, it seems Tottenham might not go ahead with the move despite his availability.

Spurs have concerns about his age and fitness after a season blighted by injuries. While the player is keen on moving to England, Tottenham could pull out of the race and focus on other targets.