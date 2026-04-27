Xavi Simons ponders Tottenham exit amid Manchester United links

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Tottenham sensation Xavi Simons, although a summer move may not be set in stone after his injury.

Xavi Simons’ season came to an abrupt end as he tore his ACL in the second half against Wolves last time out. The Dutch international will also miss out on the World Cup. While he will be focused on recovering and returning in the best possible shape, the former PSG star’s future remains up in the air.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Xavi Simons, as the Dutch attacker is considering leaving the club. He could push for an exit in the summer, making things a lot easier for the Red Devils.

Simons’s time at Tottenham could end soon

Xavi Simons revived his career at RB Leipzig, and his performances resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe. While there was no shortage of options, the 23-year-old decided to join Tottenham Hotspur in what was a big-money move.

The Dutchman endured a sluggish start to life in the North London club, but he eventually did showcase to one and all what he is capable of. However, he has not been consistent enough, and the club has struggled as a whole. They are currently in the drop zone, and the threat of relegation is real.

As a result, a number of players are considering leaving the club, and Simons is one of them. If Spurs do go down, Simons will be free to leave, with his price tag going down to just €45 million. Even if they do survive, the youngster could push for an exit, in search of a more stable project.

Manchester United want Xavi Simons

Manchester United are keen on signing Simons, and they are keeping tabs on his situation. The Red Devils want to further bolster their squad in the summer, after having made significant progress under Michael Carrick. They would love to have someone like Simons, as he can provide depth on the flanks and compete with Bruno Fernandes for the number ten role.

In case of Tottenham’s relegation, a switch to the Red Devils will certainly make sense. United have a clear project at this point, and they can certainly afford to secure his services thanks to the bargain relegation release clause.