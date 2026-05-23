Tottenham considering surprise move for Paulo Dybala

Tottenham are plotting a surprise raid on AS Roma for their attacking mainstay Paulo Dybala ahead of the 2026/27 season.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Tottenham are considering making a move for their long-term target Paulo Dybala this summer. With the Argentine international likely to become a free agent, Spurs see this as a great opportunity to sign him after having missed out on his signature in 2019.

The North London outfit were on the verge of securing his services back then, but the deal collapsed just hours before deadline day. While the competition for his signature will be intense this summer due to his impending free-agent status, Tottenham are determined to get their hands on the AS Roma mainstay.

Despite recent injury concerns, Dybala, 32, remains highly regarded. His close control, dribbling, and finishing rank him among the world’s elite attacking players. The experienced playmaker has featured in 26 matches in the 2025/26 season due to injuries, registering nine goal contributions (three goals, six assists) in just over 1,500 minutes.

With his contract running out, the 40-cap Argentine international could leave AS Roma as a free agent, a move to the Premier League may appeal to the former Juventus playmaker.

While speaking about his future, O’Rourke said, “If he doesn’t agree on a new deal with Roma and becomes a free agent, there will be Premier League clubs looking at him. Tottenham have been long-term admirers of him, they tried to get a deal done for him a few years ago now, so I’m sure they will be aware of his situation. “On his day, he’s a top player, he’s proved that over years in Serie A previously at Juventus and now at Roma as well. Maybe now because of his age, it might put a few clubs off and he has struggled with injuries this season.”

Do Tottenham have a need for Dybala?

Tottenham are evaluating Dybala as potential reinforcement following a disastrous 2025/26 campaign. Amidst uncertainty around Xavi Simons’s future, Dybala could take his place in the team. Even if Simons continues at Tottenham, he will miss most of the upcoming campaign due to a long-term knee injury, forcing the North Londoners to seek an alternative to James Maddison from the market.

Given how versatile he is, the 32-year-old could even cover out wide on the flanks, as well as up top. However, securing Dybala will face significant obstacles. Even as a free agent, multiple top clubs across Europe are expected to pursue him, intensifying the competition Tottenham must navigate.