Tottenham ready to sell Xavi Simons for €27 million

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to sell Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window, and they have set their asking price.

Xavi Simons has had a mediocre debut season with Tottenham Hotspur, and they are prepared to sell him for €27 million. The London club paid a hefty fee to sign the player last summer, and it will be a huge surprise if they allow him to leave the club despite his reported desire to leave.

Despite enduring a mediocre campaign, Simons is a tremendous talent with a bright future and could develop into a star for the club. Tottenham already need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and selling the Netherlands international can end up being a mistake.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the North London outfit are prepared to sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid for €25 million. Therefore, they are looking to make way for the Moroccan international, bringing Simons to the chopping block ahead of the summer.

Tottenham have endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and they are fighting for survival in the Premier League. The Lilywhites are not yet guaranteed safety in the top flight, and they will need to ensure they are competing in the Premier League next season to attract quality players.

Selling Simons could be difficult due to his injury

Meanwhile, Simons recently suffered a serious knee injury, and he will be sidelined for several months. Few clubs, if any, will be prepared to take a gamble on him in the summer, and it will be difficult for Tottenham to get rid of the player because of his injury problem.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. It is unlikely that there would be any shortage of clubs looking to sign the Netherlands international under normal circumstances. Simons has 13 goal contributions this season, and he could improve next season.

The Dutchman is still adapting to English football, and Tottenham are struggling as a team. They will need to be patient with him and allow him to rediscover his form and confidence after his injury. Tottenham need to keep the key players at the club, and bring in quality additions in the summer. If they can add a reliable goalscorer, it could certainly help get the best out of players like Simons.