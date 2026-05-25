Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Jovan Lukic

Leeds United will look to sign 24-year-old Serbian midfielder Jovan Lukic from MLS club Philadelphia Union in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Jovan Lukic is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Philadelphia Union star.

However, the West Yorkshire outfit will not be alone in the battle for the Serb’s signature, as he is also a target for Celta Vigo. The Galician club’s interest poses a problem for Leeds United, as they can offer European football next season after finishing in the top six in La Liga.

Who is Jovan Lukic?

Jovan Lukic has established himself as one of the most consistent midfielders in MLS since joining Philadelphia Union from Spartak Subotica in February 2025. Born in Valjevo, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in Serbia and graduated from the youth division at FK Cukaricki. Since then, he has represented clubs in Austria, Portugal, Serbia, and the USA.

The Serbian midfielder has made over 50 appearances for Philadelphia Union thus far while chipping in with four goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Lukic’s progress in MLS has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Is Lukic set for a Premier League transfer?

Leeds United’s interest in Jovan Lukic is understandable. The Whites are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, even though they signed two midfielders last summer. However, Sean Longstaff has been a backup player this season, only impressing in fits and starts.

Meanwhile, Ao Tanaka’s long-term future is uncertain, with recent reports suggesting he could push for a summer move away from Elland Road. So, the West Yorkshire outfit must dip into the market for a midfielder this summer, and they have set their sights on several candidates, including Shea Charles.

Lukic is also a viable target, but with Celta Vigo also involved in the battle for his signature, it is sensible for Leeds United to keep all options open. Nevertheless, they will push to land the 24-year-old Serb in the coming months.