Chelsea unwilling to sell Joao Pedro for any price

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has had a spectacular debut campaign with the Blues, and he registered 29 goal contributions in all competitions. Naturally, top clubs are interested in him. Barcelona are hoping to sign the player. Robert Lewandowski will leave the club this summer, and they need to replace him.

The Brazilian could prove to be an interesting acquisition. However, Chelsea is unwilling to sanction his departure for any price. They consider him an untouchable asset, and it will be interesting to see if Barcelona decide to test their resolve with an attractive offer in the summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, there have been talks between the two clubs, but a move is simply out of the question.

Barcelona need to bring in a quality striker in the summer. They will be hoping to defend their La Liga crown, and they need to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski. There is no doubt that Pedro has the quality to compete at the highest level with Barcelona. The opportunity to join the Spanish club could be exciting for the Brazilian striker as well. A move to La Liga is often quite tempting for South American players.

It will be difficult for Barcelona to get the deal done. They are facing financial constraints, and Pedro has a long-term contract with Chelsea. They could demand an absurd amount of money for the player, even if they agree to sell him.

Chelsea must keep Joao Pedro

It is fair to assume that the 24-year-old will continue with Chelsea beyond this season. They have brought in a new manager, and Xabi Alonso will not want to sanction the departure of key players. He will look to build with them and help Chelsea bounce back strongly next season.

Furthermore, it would be quite surprising if the player decided to force an exit in the summer. He has only just joined Chelsea, and he has no reason to push for a move away. Even though Barcelona will be an attractive destination, the player is likely to stay put if Chelsea is unwilling to let him leave.