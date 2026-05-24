Manchester United will pursue Jarrod Bowen if cut-price deal is possible

Manchester United remain interested in signing 29-year-old West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen going into the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has been linked with the move away from West Ham United this summer, and Manchester United would sign him if he is available for a reasonable amount of money, according to a report by Football Insider. The Red Devils are not prioritising offensive recruitment as things stand, and they will only dip into the market for cost-effective deals.

The Englishman has been an excellent performer for the London club, joining them for a fee of £20 million from Hull City. Bowen has been one of the most reliable attacking players in the Premier League in recent years. He could prove to be a very useful option for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need more quality at their disposal. They need to be able to rotate key players, and signing the England International attacker would be a wise decision.

Bowen deserves to play for a big club

West Ham could go down by the end of this weekend. They will need to win the final match of the season and hope Tottenham lose to Everton. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. If they are relegated, they will be forced to sell key players.

The East London outfit will need to make financial adjustments to cope with the losses, and the top players will also want to move on. They will not want to compete in the second division of English football.

Bowen has been linked with a move away from West Ham in the past as well. The 29-year-old has ten goals to his name this season, and he has picked up 11 assists as well. There is no doubt his numbers will improve when he is playing for a better team alongside quality players.

Moving to Manchester United could be ideal for him. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to make his mark at the highest level. He will look to push for trophies with Manchester United. The player has also been linked with clubs like Liverpool. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.