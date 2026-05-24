Leeds United eyeing summer move for Dmytro Riznyk

Leeds United will look to sign 27-year-old Ukrainian international Dmytro Riznyk from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Dmytro Riznyk is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk shot-stopper.

Daniel Farke has begun planning for the summer transfer window and is seeking a new first-choice goalkeeper. Even though Karl Darlow has been impressive since usurping Lucas Perri, he will not retain his spot between the sticks, as that place will go to a summer arrival.

Who is Dmytro Riznyk?

Dmytro Riznyk has established himself as one of the most dependable players in his homeland since joining Shakhtar Donetsk from Vorskla Poltava in February 2023. Born in Poltava, the 27-year-old spent his formative years in his hometown and began his professional career with Vorskla Poltava before rising in prominence at Shakhtar.

The Ukrainian international has made over 100 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk thus far while keeping 54 clean sheets and conceding 107 goals. Riznyk’s progress in the last three seasons has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Leeds United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Is Riznyk Premier League-bound?

Leeds United’s interest in Dmytro Riznyk is understandable. While Daniel Farke has three shot-stoppers in his squad and will soon see Karl Darlow get a new contract offer, a closer look reveals the need for a new goalkeeper.

Lucas Perri has failed to make a mark in his debut season, falling behind Darlow in the pecking order. Additionally, Illan Meslier will leave the West Midlands club as a free agent this summer. While Darlow has been impressive since taking over as the first-choice goalkeeper, he is in the twilight of his career.

Riznyk has thus emerged as a viable target, handing Daniel Farke his wish to get a reliable new first-choice shot-stopper next season. With the Whites working to build a squad good enough to remain in the Premier League for the long haul, the Ukrainian goalkeeper must only be the starting point towards a much-needed squad reinforcement.