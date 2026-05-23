Marc Cucurella keen on La Liga move, Xabi Alonso wants to keep him

Atletico Madrid have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Chelsea defensive mainstay Marc Cucurella.

According to Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Marc Cucurella this summer, and they have received a boost in their pursuit as the Spanish international is ready to part ways with Chelsea. He is keen to return to Spain, and the Madrid-based giants have the funds to make it happen.

Cucurella was on Atletico’s wishlist even before he made the move to England. While things didn’t work out for them back then, they are now looking to sign the 27-year-old in his prime. However, Xabi Alonso could stand in their way.

The Barcelona graduate joined Brighton in the summer of 2021. On the back of an impressive debut campaign, he earned a move to giants Chelsea, who forked out £56 million [€65m] plus bonuses to add him to their ranks.

While he had a difficult start at Stamford Bridge, Cucurella eventually established himself as a key figure in the team. He has been one of the mainstays for both club and country in recent years. The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world.

The Blues haven’t been at their best this season, but he has still put in quite a few impressive performances. Cucurella even has five goal contributions in his 49 outings. Not only is he quite effective going forward, but he also has a strong defensive base.

Atletico Madrid plot a raid on Chelsea

While he still has two years left on his deal at Chelsea, Cucurella’s future has become a massive talking point. The Spanish international is ready for a new challenge, and Atletico Madrid are set to revive their interest years after missing out on him.

Diego Simeone is keen on having someone who can compete with Matteo Ruggeri for a place in the starting XI. The Argentine manager considers the Chelsea full-back a perfect fit for his system, and the club are looking to make the most out of his situation.

The player is keen on a return to Spain, and a move to Madrid will certainly tempt him. The Blues are likely to request around €50 million, which won’t be a problem for Atletico. However, they do face a hurdle as Xabi Alonso is not keen on selling the 27-year-old.

The Spanish manager, who is set to take charge at the London club, wants Cucurella in his squad. He considers the former Brighton star an integral part of his plans and will certainly try to convince him to continue at the club.