Everton are interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier at the end of the season, according to TEAMTalk.

The English defender will be a free agent in the summer, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for ever and on a free transfer.

The £12 million defender has been a very useful player for Newcastle, but he is in the twilight stages of his career, and Newcastle do not plan to renew his deal. The Magpies are already looking at potential replacements. The defender will look to sort out his future quickly, and it remains to be seen whether Everton is prepared to provide him with opportunities.

He has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and he should look to join a team where he can play often. He will not want to sit on the bench next season. Everton might need to provide him with assurance in order to convince him.

Trippier could be a wise addition for Newcastle United

Trippier has been a reliable performer in the Premier League over the years, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for Everton. Even though he might be a short-term acquisition, he could help them improve. Apart from his defensive quality, his experience and leadership could prove vital to the team. Ever and have done well this season and they will look to push for European qualification next season. They need players with more experience and quality.

Signing the Newcastle defender on a free transfer would be an excellent bargain as well. It would allow them to invest in the other areas of the squad. Convincing the defender should not be too difficult for them. The opportunity to continue in the Premier League will be exciting for Trippier.

Everton have an ambitious project and quality players at their disposal. With a few intelligent additions during the summer transfer window, they could be pushing for European football next season. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right signings over the next few weeks.