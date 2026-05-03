Newcastle United keen on signing right-back, striker, central midfielder this summer

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have identified three key positions they want to reinforce ahead of next season.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Newcastle United want to bring in a new right-back, striker and central midfielder this summer. Eddie Howe recently held a meeting with key figures at the club and seems to have made his demands known.

The clubs are set to give Howe an opportunity to turn things around next season, and they will most likely back him in the transfer window as well. However, since they are unlikely to secure European football, signing top talents might prove difficult.

Of late, the Magpies have been linked with Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo. But it seems they won’t be making any moves for him until they manage to land their priority targets in other key positions.

While talking about Newcastle’s summer plans, O’Rourke said, “Right now, Newcastle are looking at other areas of the team that they’re looking to strengthen in, probably up front and a right back to replace Kieran Trippier. “Then they’re potentially (after) a new midfielder as well, if one of their midfielders is to leave. It’s going to be a big summer window for Newcastle.”

Three positions Newcastle want to reinforce

Kieran Trippier is all set to part ways with the Tyneside club at the end of the season. The 35-year-old English international has played a big part in their rise under Eddie Howe, and he is now leaving after a stellar four-and-a-half-year stint at the club.

The Magpies want to bring in a top-quality right-back to take his place in the team. Meanwhile, with their forwards underperforming and failing to fill the void left by Alexander Isak, Newcastle also want a new striker. Yoane Wissa could be sold in the summer to make room for a new number nine.

The Tyneside club could also be in the market for a new central midfield if any of their midfield stars end up leaving the club. Sandro Tonali has been constantly linked with a move away, and his departure could force them to make a big signing in that position.

As things stand, it certainly could be a very important transfer window for Newcastle, with some big-name players likely to come in. The manager has already held a crunch meeting with the PIF hierarchy earlier this week. They have decided to give him time to turn it around, and they have also discussed potential targets for the upcoming transfer window.