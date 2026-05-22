Everton in transfer tussle to sign Diogo Leite

Everton will compete with Besiktas and Real Sociedad in the race to sign 27-year-old Union Berlin centre-back Diogo Leite in a Bosman move this summer.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Diogo Leite is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Union Berlin defender. However, the Merseyside club will not be alone in the battle for Leite’s signature, as Besiktas and Real Sociedad are also keen on signing him in a bargain deal in the summer transfer window.

Diogo Leite and his time in the Bundesliga so far

Diogo Leite has established himself as one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Bundesliga since joining Union Berlin from FC Porto. The Bundesliga club initially signed the 27-year-old on loan in July 2022 before completing a permanent deal twelve months later. The player has made significant progress in the last four years, becoming a mainstay at the back.

The Portuguese defender demonstrated that in the 2025/26 season, as he missed only two games when fit and available, accumulating over 2,000 minutes of game time in 25 outings. However, Leite’s spell with Union Berlin will end this summer, as he will leave the Bundesliga club as a free agent. An adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards going into the 2026/27 season.

Why do Everton need a centre-back?

Everton’s interest in Diogo Leite is understandable. While David Moyes has four centre-backs in his squad, a closer look reveals the need for multiple additions to the central defensive unit. Jake O’Brien has primarily played as a right-back, leaving Moyes with Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, and Jarrad Branthwaite as his other options.

However, Branthwaite has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 12 months, while Keane and Tarkowski are on the wrong side of 30. So, the Toffees have an urgency to sign a centre-back this summer, and they have set their sights on several players, including Federico Gatti.

Leite’s impending free-agent status makes him an appealing target for a club struggling with PSR issues in the last few years. However, with Besiktas and Real Sociedad also involved in the race to sign the 27-year-old Portuguese defender, decisive moves will be crucial to secure an advantage in the battle.