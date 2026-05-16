Everton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Fulham keen on Federico Gatti

A quartet of Premier League teams are interested in exploring a move for Federico Gatti, with the defender’s stance now revealed.

According to Tuttosport, as many as four Premier League clubs are interested in exploring a deal for the experienced defender Federico Gatti. Valued at €25 million, the Italian centre-back could seek new opportunities away from Juventus, where his status has diminished following Luciano Spalletti’s arrival.

Luciano Spalletti has used Federico Gatti to a reasonable extent, but he appears to prefer Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly as his first-choice centre-backs. That plan is unlikely to change unless the club brings in a more established defender, which would further limit Gatti’s chances of securing a regular starting spot.

Meanwhile, four Premier League teams are vying for Gatti, as Juventus are set to demand at least €25 million for the defender. The Italian, who signed a new deal in Turin until 2030, could still leave for that price, with Juventus expected to seek a replacement if he departs.

Federico Gatti to the Premier League?

Gatti’s experience could be valued in the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Fulham recently linked. Those three clubs remain in the mix, while Everton are also interested in signing the €25 million-rated Serie A defender, as David Moyes looks to strengthen his backline. West Ham were also mentioned as a potential suitor, but their chances depend on their Premier League survival.

Palace, Villa, and Fulham could all be viable options, particularly Aston Villa, who are set to play Champions League football next season. Overall, with his time at Juventus seemingly nearing an end, a move to England could be the next logical step for the experienced defender.

Gatti wants to leave Juventus?

As per Gazzeta, the educed game time under Spalletti is playing a significant role in Gatti’s thinking ahead of the summer, with the player considering an exit from Juventus. The Premier League could be an ideal destination for the Italian defender, where he could establish himself as a key figure at one of the interested clubs.

Discussions are expected to take place in the summer, depending on how the interested parties approach a potential deal. The price tag may suit English clubs, although they will likely need to convince the defender of a prominent role to secure his signature.