Aston Villa and Fulham will reportedly compete with Everton in the race to sign 27-year-old Italian international Federico Gatti from Juventus this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Fulham are interested in Federico Gatti. The Juventus centre-back is also a target for Everton, and he is ready to entertain offers in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri will demand around €20-25 million to part ways with the 27-year-old in the coming months.

How has Federico Gatti fared at Juventus?

Federico Gatti has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Juventus from Frosinone. The Serie A giants initially signed the Rivoli native on loan in January 2022 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. However, the player has had to bide his time during his stint at the Allianz Stadium in the last four years.

The Italian international has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, managing only 1,533 minutes of game time across 25 appearances in all competitions thus far. Nevertheless, Gatti’s stock is high, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Gatti seal Premier League transfer this summer?

The 27-year-old has been on Aston Villa’s radar for several years, and the continued interest makes sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof are approaching the twilight of their careers. So, the West Midlands outfit must sign a centre-back who can line up alongside Ezri Konsa for a few seasons, making Gatti an appealing target.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s interest in Federico Gatti is understandable. The Eagles are combing the market for a centre-back as they have yet to fill Marc Guehi’s void at Selhurst Park after selling the Englishman to Manchester City. Several candidates, including x, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Gatti also a viable target.

As for Everton, the Toffees also hold a long-standing interest in Gatti. The Merseyside outfit will dip into the market for a centre-back, as Jarrad Branthwaite has struggled with fitness issues this season. Additionally, Michael Keane and James Tarkowski are on the wrong side of 30. So, Gatti is an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s interest is surprising, as Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen have been reliable at the heart of the West London club’s defence. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old Italian international is a target, and Juventus’s asking price of €20-25 million makes him an appealing option. With the player ready to leave the Bianconeri this summer, a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.