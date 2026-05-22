Alpha Toure reaches agreement to join West Ham United this summer

FC Metz midfielder Alpha Toure is closing in on joining West Ham United in the summer transfer window after finding an agreement on personal terms with the East London club.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Alpha Toure is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old FC Metz prospect.

With the two parties have already striking an agreement, West Ham can focus on discussing the terms of a summer deal with FC Metz. However, despite the aforementioned agreement, several other clubs are working on usurping the East London outfit in the battle for the youngster’s signature.

Who is Alpha Toure?

Alpha Toure has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in Ligue 1 since joining FC Metz from Generation Foot in July 2024. Born in Kaolack, the youngster spent most of his formative years thus far in Senegal. However, the 20-year-old has made considerable progress during his spell in France.

The Senegalese midfield prospect has made over 50 appearances thus far for FC Metz while chipping in with one goal and one assist. However, Les Grenats’ relegation from Ligue 1 may lead to Toure’s departure in the summer transfer window. The situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Do West Ham need a player like Toure?

West Ham United’s long-standing interest in Alpha Toure is understandable. The East London outfit mulled over signing the youngster in January when they were working on offloading James Ward-Prowse and Guido Rodriguez. While the latter completed a permanent move to Valencia, the latter will return to the London Stadium after his loan spell with Burnley ends.

However, Ward-Prowse has no future at West Ham as long as Nuno Espirito Santo is the head coach, as the Portuguese tactician sanctioned his winter exit. Meanwhile, Mateus Fernandes will likely join a bigger club this summer amid his links with Manchester United and other giants. So, the Irons need a new midfielder, with Toure an option worth considering.

West Ham’s agreement with Toure’s entourage puts them ahead of the other prospective suitors in the battle for the Senegalese midfielder’s signature. However, with the 20-year-old dreaming of playing in the Premier League, Nuno Espirito Santo and his charges will first focus on retaining their top-flight status this weekend.