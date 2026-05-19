Everton hold Oscar Mingueza talks to replace Seamus Coleman

David Moyes’s Everton are reportedly making moves to sign Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City defensive target Oscar Mingueza.

Everton are on the lookout for someone who can fill the void that will be left following Seamus Coleman’s departure. They consider Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza an ideal fit for their setup and have already held talks to sign him, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The Toffees are all set to compete with Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Manchester City in their pursuit of the former Barcelona full-back. Coleman is set to leave the club at the end of the season, with his contract running out, and the Toffees have already started working hard to replace their skipper.

Oscar Mingueza, who is doing wonders at Celta Vigo, is firmly on their radar. While things did not work out for him at Barcelona, the Spaniard has established himself as a key figure at his new club, and he has been a consistent performer for them. The 27-year-old’s ability to feature anywhere in defence has come in handy.

Everton are after Mingueza’s signature

The Spanish defender has great tactical intelligence and ball-playing ability, making him an ideal option for David Moyes’s team. With his contract running out at the end of the season, a host of top clubs want him. Everton see this as an appealing opportunity to sign a top-quality defender for a bargain. They also want cover on the left flank, and Mingueza can help their cause.

Moyes has been forced to use centre-back Jake O’Brien as a right-back, as Nathan Patterson has failed to make the starting spot his own due to his fitness issues. Signing a new right-back is a top priority for them ahead of Seamus Coleman’s exit, and Mingueza, with his versatility, is just perfect fit. They have already scouted him on multiple occasions and are quite impressed with his performances.

Everton to face stiff competition

The Toffees have held talks with his representatives as they look to beat Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Manchester City to his signature. Just like Everton, the three clubs have also been keeping tabs on him. With Jurrien Timber and Ben White struggling with injuries, the Gunners are looking at Mingueza as an option to bolster their defence as a whole.

Meanwhile, at Villa Park, Unai Emery wants more competition for Matty Cash. Manchester City are yet to successfully replace Kyle Walker, and the experienced Mingueza could help their cause. He could compete with Matheus Nunes for a place in the starting lineup.