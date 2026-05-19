AS Monaco want £40 million for Lamine Camara this summer

Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with a summer move for 22-year-old AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

Lamine Camara has done quite well in Ligue 1, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the two Premier League clubs. According to a report by Football Insider, the 22-year-old could cost £40 million at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Liverpool need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park. They need someone who can break down the opposition’s attacking moves and help the team defensively. The 22-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Liverpool.

Signing the player would also allow Ryan Gravenberch to operate with more freedom. The Netherlands international has been used as a defensive midfielder, but he is better suited as a box-to-box midfielder.

As far as Newcastle United is concerned, they could use an upgrade on Joelinton. Camara could form a super partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Signing the 22-year-old midfielder will help Newcastle United tighten up in the middle of the park, and it will help them dominate contests.

The Tyneside outfit have endured a frustrating campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly. The Magpies will be hoping to qualify for the Champions League, and they will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well.

Camara could thrive in England

Camara has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he will likely leave AS Monaco this summer. He will look to compete at a high-level and push for trophies at his next club. Liverpool could be a more attractive destination for the player, although it is unclear if the Reds are willing to meet the Ligue 1 club’s valuation.

The £40 million asking price might seem expensive right now, but the transfer market is inflated, and Camara might be able to justify the investment in future. The Senegalese international is a young player with a lot of potential, so Liverpool and Newcastle will do well to secure his signature. He has shown his quality in France, and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his development and join a bigger club.