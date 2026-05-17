Tottenham table €45 million bid to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Tottenham have reportedly made their presence felt in the race for Eduardo Camavinga, with an indication of a bid mentioned.

Tottenham could make an audacious effort to bring Eduardo Camavinga to the club in the summer, especially if they were to survive relegation. The report in Fichajes states they have made an indication to pay as much as €45 million for the French midfielder, with his future at Real Madrid under considerable doubt.

Tottenham are planning a summer window with the idea of staying in the Premier League, as they might be confident of beating the drop. Should they survive, new manager Roberto De Zerbi is planning important transfers, as the club have now added Eduardo Camavinga to their list.

Tottenham are ready to make a €45 million move for the Frenchman, amid suggestions Camavinga is ready to leave Real Madrid. The idea of Spurs signing the 23-year-old will seem a bit challenging, not only from the point of view of convincing the Frenchman, but also from the price point, as Real Madrid will demand significantly more and will also take competition into account.

Will Eduardo Camavinga leave Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are chasing Rodri from Manchester City, which might be the clearest indication of incoming boss Jose Mourinho’s plans. The idea of signing a new defensive midfielder will place more pressure on someone like Camavinga, who has considerable interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, for example.

Liverpool are also one of the suitors, as per reports, and that only strengthens Real Madrid’s chances of getting a high price for the French midfielder. Camavinga could have a great chance at leaving the club should he feel the need for the same, as a move to Tottenham might be lower down the pecking order of destinations he might consider.

Can Tottenham sign Eduardo Camavinga?

Tottenham are a club with strong finances, and they also have the appeal for any player they want to bring. However, in Camavinga’s case, he will have more prestigious teams to choose from, particularly those playing in the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, the €45 million that the report states they have offered may not be enough to tempt Real Madrid into a sale.

Tottenham could attempt to bring the 23-year-old Real Madrid utility man to the club, but their chances might be considered low. Hence, they could focus on other targets, but things could drastically change in the background depending on how the market shapes up for the Frenchman in the summer.