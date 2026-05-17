Barcelona ready to sell Jules Kounde as Aston Villa join race

Barcelona will demand €60 million to sell Jules Kounde this summer, with Aston Villa and Manchester United keen on signing him.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aston Villa and Manchester United are interested in Jules Kounde. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a versatile defender in the summer transfer window. So, the 27-year-old Barcelona mainstay has emerged as a target.

The latest update has brought good news for Aston Villa and Manchester United, as the newly-crowned La Liga champions are ready to sell the Frenchman in the upcoming transfer window. The Blaugrana will demand around €60 million to part ways with Kounde in the coming months.

How has Jules Kounde fared at Barcelona?

Jules Kounde has transformed into one of the world’s best right-backs since joining Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2022, despite being a centre-back during his stint with the Andalusian club. The 27-year-old has made exponential progress in the last four seasons, even though he has not played in his preferred position during this period. He has also become the first-choice right-back for France.

The French international has made nearly 200 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with ten goals and 22 assists. However, Kounde’s long-term future at Spotify Camp Nou is uncertain, as his form has wavered this season. The inconsistent run has not affected his stock, as Aston Villa and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Jules Kounde is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a centre-back and a right-back as they prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League. While Matty Cash has been solid for the West Midlands outfit, they need an upgrade on the Polish international. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Tyrone Mings may leave Aston Villa this summer, forcing the club to seek a centre-back solution.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in Kounde. While Harry Maguire has signed a new contract, he is approaching the twilight of his career. However, Kounde’s real value will come at right-back, where Diogo Dalot has been inconsistent in recent seasons despite impressing with his endurance.

The latest report has revealed that Aston Villa and Manchester United have established contact to discuss a summer move, with the talks likely to accelerate after the season ends. With Barcelona ready to cash in on Kounde for around €60 million, the Premier League clubs may sense an opportunity for a valuable deal, considering the Frenchman’s age profile and quality on and off the ball.