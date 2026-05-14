Leeds United advancing Kofi Amoako move, player pushing for deal

Leeds United are advancing in the race for Kofi Amoako from German second-tier side Dynamo Dresden as part of their midfield additions.

Kofi Amoako might be a player that Premier League circles will know little about, but Leeds United probably have more knowledge about his profile. The 21-year-old German midfielder who plays for 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden is now close to making the switch to the Elland Road outfit as per Sebastian Vidal, as he remains keen to play in England.

Leeds United are reportedly advancing in the chase for Kofi Amoako as Daniel Farke continues to plan to make his midfield stronger. The 21-year-old German midfielder plays for 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden, and has already made the necessary impact on proceedings with his energetic performances.

Sebastian Vidal states that club officials have taken a personal interest in watching Amoako in action for Dresden. They appear to be eager to wrap up a deal, as the finer details regarding the fee and other elements of the move might get clearer as the summer window approaches.

Why Are Leeds United Chasing Kofi Amoako?

Farke is eager to strengthen his midfield ranks in the summer and has identified the 21-year-old German midfielder to bring in some necessary depth. In what could be another long season ahead, the Elland Road boss might feel a bit short in the middle, although there is the possibility of some players leaving, as the likes of Ao Tanaka are being linked with an exit.

However, the primary focus is on bringing talents like Amoako to build for the future, with the 21-year-old a big talent worthy of developing into a top star. Hence, the chase for the midfielder, and he too is keen on the switch to England, meaning a deal could be closer than it seems.

Leeds United Planning Midfield Additions?

Leeds United are not expected to stop short of signing Amoako, as they are targeting players who would immediately improve their starting eleven. Sporting CP’s Hidemasa Morita is close to joining on a free transfer, as per reports, while there are other names likely to be targeted.

The number of additions might depend on whether there are multiple outgoings, as the likes of Tanaka and, even to an extent, Sean Longstaff might cast doubts over their futures. Hence, it is always wise to continue planning for any eventuality, as the chase of Amoako and Morita indicates precisely that.