Kofi Amoako considering Leeds United switch

Leeds United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Dynamo Dresden midfield sensation Kofi Amoako.

According to Sachsische Zeitung via Sport Witness, Kofi Amoako could be heading to the Premier League, as Leeds United are keen on acquiring his services. The German youth international is tempted to join the English club, as he is not pleased with his role at Dynamo Dresden.

Amoako made the move to the German second division club from VfL Wolfsburg last summer. He has had quite an impact at his new club. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has been involved in 31 matches, and he has racked up in excess of 2,100 minutes.

Despite his importance in their setup, Amoako might not be around for long as the interest in his services has increased manyfold over the last 12 months. A number of clubs in the German top flight want him, and there is interest from Premier League club Leeds United as well.

Leeds United want Amoako in their ranks

The Yorkshire-based outfit are looking to add more depth and quality to their midfield. They are looking for someone with a strong physical presence who can adapt to the pace of the English top flight without much trouble.

They consider Amoako an ideal fit for their setup, as well as the project. Leeds United have him in their sights, and since he could be available for a fee in the seven-figure range, they consider him a cost-effective option to add depth. The 21-year-old could prove to be a top-notch acquisition in the long run, given the massive potential he possesses.

While Dynamo Dresden will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer, they could sanction the departure of the promising midfielder, as even a seven-figure fee will be a very lucrative sum for them. Meanwhile, a move to Elland Road will be very tempting for the youngster.

It would be a significant jump for the 21-year-old. While establishing himself in Leeds United’s first team won’t be easy, the German youth international seems ready to take on the challenge. Since there are other top clubs in the mix, it will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit do end up winning the race.