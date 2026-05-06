Leeds United interested in signing Kofi Amoako

Leeds United are interested in a move for Kofi Amoako following some impressive performances in the second tier of the Bundesliga.

Leeds United could make moves in the market to strengthen their midfield ahead of the summer. Daniel Farke is looking into ideas that would shape up his squad for next season, as Bild reports of their interest in Dynamo Dresden’s physically imposing 20-year-old midfielder Kofi Amoako.

Kofi Amoako has put himself on the map of some prominent clubs around Germany, but also on the radar of Leeds United. Back in Germany, Union Berlin, Hamburg and Mainz are all interested in signing the emerging midfield talent from second-tier side Dynamo Dresden.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Dresden from Wolfsburg for a fee of €200,000, with the Bundesliga side retaining a 10% sell-on clause in the deal. Hence, they will be eagerly watching the action unfold with the transfer saga of Amoako.

The report mentions a fee of around €2 million, but Dresden are eager to extract the best possible value, as they could seek in the region of €6 million or thereabouts. That may not be an issue for a team like Leeds United, who are thoroughly impressed with his performances in the 2. Bundesliga.

The price point might seem attractive enough for a team like Leeds United, who could potentially develop a talent like the 20-year-old midfielder. In the Premier League, should a player develop into a good enough player, such as Amoako, he could fetch a solid value in the future.

Leeds United to Sign New Midfielders?

The pursuit of Amoako suggests Daniel Farke is eager to strengthen his midfield, and while the physically imposing 20-year-old midfielder may not represent first-team starter material just yet, he has the scope to develop at a rapid rate and in line with what is needed in the English game. Leeds United are also linked with free agent Hidemasa Morita, while there are other names in the mix ahead of the summer.

There are some teams interested in Ao Tanaka, and should Farke lose the impressive Japanese star, there could be further arrivals at Elland Road. At the moment, they could look to tie up a bargain deal for Amoako at the earliest and get ahead of some German opposition in the race.