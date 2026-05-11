West Ham United optimistic of keeping El Hadji Malick Diouf

West Ham United are reportedly hopeful of keeping 21-year-old Senegalese international El Hadji Malick Diouf if they remain in the Premier League.

An update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal has revealed West Ham United’s stance on the future of El Hadji Malick Diouf. The Hammers are eager to keep the 21-year-old left-back at the London Stadium beyond the summer transfer window, and they will demand a “significant sum” to consider a sale in the coming months. Additionally, they are confident of retaining the youngster’s services if they remain in the Premier League.

The latest update comes as bad news for Manchester United. Vidal has revealed that the Red Devils are “closely following” the Ziguinchor native to bolster their left-back berth in the off-season. However, a deal may not materialise if West Ham can successfully avoid relegation from the top flight.

How has El Hadji Malick Diouf fared at West Ham United?

El Hadji Malick Diouf has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining West Ham United from Slavia Praha last summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the London Stadium with lofty expectations after an impressive stint in the Czech Republic, as he was to become the first-choice left-back for the East London outfit in a season of transition for the backline.

The Senegalese full-back has been a mainstay at the back for West Ham this season, amassing over 2,500 minutes of game time in 32 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five assists. Diouf’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why do Manchester United want the Diouf transfer?

Manchester United’s interest in El Hadji Malick Diouf makes tactical sense. While Luke Shaw has been impressive this season after staying injury-free throughout the campaign, there are concerns about his durability next term when United will compete in an additional competition, thus adding more midweek games.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a winger, Shaw is the only left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad, compelling the Red Devils to dip into the market for an alternative. Recent reports have claimed that the Premier League giants view Diouf as the ideal left-back signing for the summer.

However, with West Ham being bullish about keeping the 21-year-old Senegalese international if they remain in the Premier League, a summer move may be a tall order unless the Hammers get relegated. The Irons’ desire to keep the young full-back at the London Stadium is also understandable, as he has been one of their best players in a relegation-battling campaign.