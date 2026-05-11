Lewis Miley closing in on signing new Newcastle United contract

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley is reportedly closing in on signing a new contract with the Tyneside club, with the two parties working on finalising terms.

A report by The Sun has revealed that Lewis Miley will soon sign a new contract with Newcastle United. The latest update has suggested that the 20-year-old versatile midfielder is “set to land a tidy pay rise with the new package”. While the two parties have yet to formalise terms for the upcoming agreement, they are on the same page over his future.

The rapid rise of Lewis Miley

Lewis Miley has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since breaking into the first-team squad at Newcastle United. Born in Stanley, the Englishman has been with the Tyneside outfit since his youth career began, with the youngster joining the Magpies in 2013.

The 20-year-old has completed over a dozen years with Newcastle United, and he broke into the first-team squad at St. James’ Park towards the end of the 2022/23 season. Since then, the promising midfielder has made exponential progress, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter under Eddie Howe.

The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with six goals and eight assists. However, recent reports had suggested that the English midfield prospect faced an uncertain future at St. James’ Park amid his links with several high-profile clubs.

What next?

Widespread reports have linked Lewis Miley with Premier League giants, including Manchester United. That may have brought back bad memories of selling Elliot Anderson, as they had no choice but to cash in on the in-demand midfielder to avoid possibly violating the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, Newcastle United’s decision-makers have been eager to avoid getting into a similar situation, and they will not entertain any bids to part ways with Lewis Miley in the summer transfer window, as has been their stance since last summer. Eddie Howe has made no bones about his appreciation for the 20-year-old Englishman, and keeping him at St. James’ Park should be paramount.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Sandro Tonali with a move away from St. James’ Park amid his links with Manchester United. Bruno Guimaraes also faces an uncertain future at the Tyneside club. So, Miley should get the opportunity to make his mark in the 2026/27 season, justifying the Magpies’ decision to tie him to a new contract.