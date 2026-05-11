Kylian Mbappe could leave Real Madrid amid Liverpool, Manchester City links

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, with Premier League clubs interested in him.

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily criticised by Real Madrid this season despite scoring 41 goals and providing six assists across all competitions. There is a general consensus among the Real Madrid fan base that the French International has failed to live up to expectations and needs to be moved on. There has also been an online petition demanding his sale.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with the player, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. According to a report by Football Insider, Liverpool could be an option for the player. They were heavily linked with the French international when Jurgen Klopp was in charge. However, the player opted to join Real Madrid instead.

It will be interesting to see if he is open to taking another challenge this summer. The move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him. Liverpool needs more quality in the attacking unit, especially after the departure of Mohamed Salah. Signing one of the world’s best players would be ideal for them.

However, it will be a hugely expensive signing, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. They will need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and Mbappé is likely to significantly eat into the budget.

Manchester City linked with Mbappe

On the other hand, Manchester City are also mentioned as an option for the player. According to Fichajes, they are looking to add more quality in the final third, and the 96-cap French International could be ideal for them. There is no doubt that he’s a world-class player, and he could transform Manchester City’s attack.

Mbappé could prove to be a major upgrade on someone like Jeremy Doku. Manchester City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have the financial means to get the deal done. They have been consistently fighting for major trophies, and the French attacker could be attracted by the prospect of joining them.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.