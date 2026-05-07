Liverpool eyeing Kylian Mbappe swoop, express interest

Liverpool will reportedly look to sign 96-cap French international Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Kylian Mbappe is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The outgoing Premier League champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 27-year-old Real Madrid forward.

Recent controversies surrounding the Frenchman have led to speculation over his long-term future at Real Madrid. Sensing the opportunity to pounce, Liverpool will attempt to secure his services after submitting an enquiry for a summer move.

Kylian Mbappe and his illustrious career so far

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the best player of his generation, having made exponential progress since bursting into the spotlight at AS Monaco nearly a decade ago. Since then, the 27-year-old has enjoyed productive stints with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, winning several trophies and individual honours. The Paris native has also lifted the World Cup with France in the 2018 edition.

The former PSG attacker has often scored goals for fun during his stint with Real Madrid, amassing 85 goals and providing 11 assists in 100 appearances thus far. However, the French international faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu after his recent run-ins behind the scenes. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Kylian Mbappe has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time, and they also wanted to secure his services before he joined Real Madrid. The continued interest makes sense, as the Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, who will depart from Anfield as a free agent this summer.

That has compelled Liverpool to dip into the market for a productive attacker, with the Real Madrid forward also emerging as a viable target. Despite the controversies surrounding the 27-year-old Frenchman behind the scenes, he is one of the very few players who can fill Salah’s void at Anfield with the required output.

So, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is an appealing target for Liverpool, and they may feel they can work around the player’s emerging attitude issues. However, it is unclear if Real Madrid will entertain bids for the 96-cap French international in the summer transfer window.