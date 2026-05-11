Ferran Torres hesitant to join Aston Villa as AC Milan join race

Ferran Torres could be hesitant to join Aston Villa ahead of the summer, as AC Milan could offer a different route to the Barcelona attacker.

Barcelona are faced with a decision on Ferran Torres, with a sale looking likely ahead of the summer. The attacker will enter the final year of his contract, and suitors are lining up bids. As per Fichajes, Torres would reportedly be hesitant to join Aston Villa, as AC Milan could offer a different route.

Ferran Torres has been an effective player for Barcelona, one that Hansi Flick loves to have in his squad. His versatility, as well as the ability to produce crucial goals, makes him a key part of the squad, but he has struggled over the years to nail down a starting position.

With a year left on his deal, Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell the attacker, with the club bracing for offers from suitors. Selling Torres would seemingly ease their financial pressure, as they are hopeful of gaining a good profit from his departure.

Aston Villa have an interest, with a recent report stating they are prepared to pay a hefty sum to take him off Barcelona’s hands. In fact, they are reportedly willing to table €65 million for Torres, which could appeal to the Barcelona board, although there are some complications brewing in the background.

Torres is reportedly hesitant to join Aston Villa, even though the Birmingham giants could potentially offer him a lucrative contract. Unai Emery might offer him a good enough position in the team, with his starting role more or less guaranteed, but the Spaniard may have other ideas as another suitor joins the race.

AC Milan to Chase Ferran Torres?

Torres has another suitor in AC Milan, who are reportedly proposing a loan move with a mandatory purchase option as well as a 30% sell-on clause on any future sale. Such an offer is reportedly appealing to those in charge of the Catalan club, but the Rossoneri’s final cash offer seems to be unclear.

Torres could be given a key role in Massimiliano Allegri’s system that accommodates two forwards. He could be a potential replacement or competition for Christian Pulisic, with their profiles clashing to a certain degree, as Aston Villa might lose out on their key target.