Tottenham increasingly unlikely to sign Mason Greenwood

Under-fire Marseille attacker Mason Greenwood is increasingly unlikely to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Mason Greenwood is no longer the subject of interest of Barcelona. The 24-year-old Marseille attacker is “heading towards” a departure from the Ligue 1 club this summer “following a breakdown in his relationship” with people behind the scenes. However, he is increasingly unlikely to reunite with Roberto De Zerbi at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Widespread reports have linked the Englishman with Tottenham, with the rumours gaining strength since Roberto De Zerbi joined the North London club. However, Greenwood “remains effectively off limits to English clubs despite his strong form in Ligue 1” and will not return to the Premier League this summer.

Mason Greenwood and his rollercoaster career

Mason Greenwood has revived his career, even if not his reputation, since returning from a hiatus due to issues off the pitch. The 24-year-old regained prominence during a loan spell with Getafe before Marseille signed him from Manchester United in July 2024. The player has been in excellent form throughout his spell with the Ligue 1 giants, and he has produced eye-catching numbers this term.

The former English international has scored 25 goals and provided ten assists in 43 outings in all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season. However, Greenwood’s relationship with Habib Beye has broken down in recent weeks, leading many to question his commitment and attitude. Additionally, Marseille legend Christophe Dugarry recently chastised the youngster for his conduct.

Dugarry said on Rothen s’enflamme podcast via RMC Sport, “This guy was sidelined, made a huge mistake before Marseille signed him. Marseille took a risk by bringing him in. He could have never played football again. Everyone has done everything to put this player in the best possible conditions. In games like this, when it matters most, you throw it in people’s faces. I’m ashamed for him – this guy is a disgrace.”

A man in demand

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Mason Greenwood made sense, even though the links were egregious due to his controversial past. The Lilywhites have been scouring the market for a versatile attacker as they aim to fill the void that Son Heung-min left when he joined LAFC last year.

Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with recent reports linking him with a return to Everton. Several candidates, including Savinho, have thus emerged on the North London club’s wishlist, with Greenwood also an option worth considering.

However, a reunion with Roberto De Zerbi at the relegation-threatened Premier League club is increasingly unlikely. So, Greenwood is in limbo amid his worsening relations with Marseille, with his next destination unknown. Meanwhile, Manchester United will benefit from Greenwood’s next move after inserting a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Marseille, and they will hope the next move comes sooner rather than later for him.