Crystal Palace eyeing summer move for Brais Mendez

Crystal Palace will reportedly look to sign 29-year-old Spanish international Brais Mendez from La Liga club Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Brais Mendez is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the coming months, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Real Sociedad playmaker.

The latest update has revealed the South London club’s opening move, as they have submitted an offer, which may have been a feeler. The proposal “has been well received in San Sebastián” and may lead to negotiations between Crystal Palace and Real Sociedad for a summer move.

Brais Mendez and his career so far

Brais Mendez has been among the most dependable midfielders in La Liga since joining Real Sociedad from Celta Vigo in July 2022. Born in Mos, the Spaniard spent his formative years with four clubs and graduated from the youth division at Celta Vigo nearly a decade ago. The 29-year-old has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Real Sociedad in the last four seasons, but he has not been at his best this term.

Mendez has been in and out of the starting lineup this term, managing only 1,762 minutes of game time in 30 appearances thus far while chipping in with six goals and two assists. Nevertheless, the Spanish midfielder’s stock remains high, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Brais Mendez makes sense. The Eagles are combing the market for a versatile midfielder who can add productivity from the central areas. With Daichi Kamada facing an uncertain future at Selhurst Park after entering the final two months of his contract, the South London club must dip into the market for a replacement.

The 2024/25 FA Cup winners may need multiple midfielders this summer, as Adam Wharton also faces an uncertain future amid his links with Liverpool and other high-profile clubs. Mendez has thus emerged as a viable target for Crystal Palace, with his versatility making him an appealing option to bolster the midfield unit.

However, the report makes no mention of an asking price or the valuation of Crystal Palace’s proposal, although with the 29-year-old Spaniard falling in stature at the Reale Arena this season, a cut-price deal may be on the cards.