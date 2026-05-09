Bayern Munich interested in Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall

Bayern Munich may look to sign Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window after the recent links with Anthony Gordon.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall are the subjects of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back and a left-back in the coming months, and they have set their sights on the Newcastle United duo.

How have Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall fared at Newcastle United?

Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall have been among the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United. The former arrived from Southampton in August 2023, and he has usurped Kieran Trippier to become the Tyneside club’s first-choice right-back. The 23-year-old has made over 100 appearances thus far for Newcastle United while chipping in with one goal and three assists.

Additionally, Livramento’s exploits for Newcastle United have helped him secure regular call-ups to his national side. On the other hand, Lewis Hall spent most of his formative years in Chelsea’s fabled youth division, and he spent over a decade with the West London club before moving to Newcastle United.

The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 21-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent move two years ago. The English international has made nearly 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, the young duo have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for their signatures.

Bundesliga adventure beckons?

Bayern Munich’s interest in Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall is understandable. The two full-back spots have been the weak points of the Bavarian club’s squad building in recent seasons, as they have not had a reliable right-back for several seasons, while Alphonso Davies’s fitness issues have left the left-back spot in a flux.

So, Bayern Munich must dip into the market for a right-back and a left-back to revamp the defensive unit, making Livramento and Hall viable targets. The former, in particular, has attracted keen interest from Die Roten, as they have “made checks” on him this season. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions have also scouted Hall.

Interestingly, the Newcastle United defensive duo are not the only players on Bayern Munich’s wishlist, with recent reports also linking them with Anthony Gordon. With the Tyneside outfit struggling to secure European qualification for the upcoming campaign, they may witness a mass exodus, with Bayern Munich hoping to take advantage of the situation.