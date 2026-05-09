Aston Villa, Crystal Palace plot summer move for Jonathan David

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing 26-year-old Canadian international Jonathan David from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

A report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web has revealed that Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in Jonathan David. The two Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their offensive units by signing a striker in the coming months, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Juventus centre-forward.

The latest update has revealed that Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have submitted enquiries for the struggling striker. However, the report suggests that the English outfits may prefer a loan deal or a “contribution from Juventus” due to the “key issue” of his salary, with David currently pocketing €6 million-a-year wages.

How has Jonathan David fared at Juventus?

Jonathan David has hit a brick wall since joining Juventus from LOSC Lille in a Bosman move last summer. The 26-year-old arrived at the Allianz Stadium with lofty expectations after being one of the best players in Ligue 1. However, the player has struggled to make his mark since scoring on his Serie A debut against Parma.

The Canadian international has managed only eight goals and five assists in 44 outings across all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season, impressing only in short bursts. However, David’s stock remains high, with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will David seal a Premier League transfer this summer?

Aston Villa’s interest in Jonathan David is surprising. The Villans have already reinforced their attack by signing a striker this year, with Tammy Abraham arriving in the winter transfer window. So, unless Unai Emery sanctions the departure of a centre-forward, they should focus on bolstering other positions. Nevertheless, David remains on Aston Villa’s wishlist.

As for Crystal Palace, they hold a long-standing interest in the former LOSC Lille striker. The South London club, like Aston Villa, signed a striker in January, with Jorgen Strand Larsen arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, with Jean-Philippe Mateta facing an uncertain future at Selhurst Park, the Eagles need a long-term replacement.

Meanwhile, the claims by the report are dubious, as Crystal Palace should have the funds to afford a permanent deal for David and his €6 million-a-year wages. With the two English clubs submitting enquiries for a summer move, the framework of a deal will depend on how negotiations progress.