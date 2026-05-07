Aston Villa keen on Jonathan David, deal could depend on Lois Openda amid Leeds United links

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Canadian International Jonathan David from Juventus at the end of the season.

The Canadian International has not been at his best since moving to Italy, and he has scored just eight goals and recorded five assists this season. Juventus is prepared to sanction his departure in the summer, but the move will depend on whether Leeds United succeed in their pursuit of Lois Openda, according to Football Insider.

Juventus signed the player on loan from RB Leipzig with an obligation to buy for €40 million. However, Leeds United are hoping to secure his signature. If they manage to get the deal done, Juventus will not allow David to leave the club. They do not want to lose multiple attackers in the summer. Dusan Vlahovic is already set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Italian outfit is expected to sign Randal Kolo Muani in the summer.

Villa could use Jonathan David

Aston Villa need more quality in the attacking unit, and David could be an interesting option for them. He has previously shown his quality in Ligue 1 with LOSC Lille (scoring 109 goals and recording 31 assists). If he manages to rediscover his form, he could be an asset for the West Midlands club. The player needs a fresh start as well, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal for him.

He has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and could be an asset to Aston Villa. They have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins in the attack, and the England International has not been at his best this season. Aston Villa is looking to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign and needs more quality in the team. Adding another quality striker should be a priority for them.

David might be available for a reasonable fee, given his situation at the Italian club. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can get the deal across the line.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are hoping to sign the Belgian striker on loan with an option to buy. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.