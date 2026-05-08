Hansi Flick pushing Barcelona to sign Joao Pedro

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to sign Chelsea attacking sensation Joao Pedro ahead of next season.

Joao Pedro is enjoying an impressive debut campaign at Chelsea, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed. Several top clubs have taken note, and they are keen on prising him away from the London club.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are keen on signing the Brazilian international. He is the preferred choice for the Catalan giants to reinforce their attack. Their manager, Hansi Flick, is the one who is pushing to have the 24-year-old striker in his squad.

Since joining the Blues from Brighton last summer, he has been involved in a total of 50 matches and has contributed towards 32 goals. 29 of those goal contributions have come in the ongoing campaign.

While the majority of his appearances have come up top, he has also featured in deeper roles as well as out wide on the flanks. His performances and his massive potential have resulted in a lot of interest in his services.

Barcelona want to sign Joao Pedro this summer

Barcelona are one of the clubs that are keen on signing the 24-year-old. The Catalan giants are looking to add more quality in the final third. They want someone who can add goals, his versatile, and can be around in the long run.

With Robert Lewandowski in the final phase of his career, the decision to invest in a young forward would certainly make a lot of sense. The Catalan club’s sporting director, Deco, has been looking at a number of options ahead of the summer transfer window.

While Barcelona have quite a few names on their shortlist, Joao Pedro has emerged as a preferred option as Hansi Flick is in favour of his arrival. The German tactician considers him a perfect fit for his setup.

The Catalan giants are aware that a transfer won’t be that straightforward. As a result, they are already working hard to ensure they can convince both the player and the club. They are looking to lure him by offering him an important role in their project.

Striking a deal with Chelsea will be very difficult, as they consider him an integral part of their plans and have no intentions of parting ways with him.