Chelsea block Joao Pedro exit, Barcelona turn to Goncalo Ramos

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Chelsea forward Joao Pedro, and have turned their attention towards PSG’s Goncalo Ramos.

Barcelona are in the market for a new striker, as they look to reinforce their attack with an eye on the future. The Catalan giants would love to have Robert Lewandowski around for another season, even though the 37-year-old has been extensively linked with a move away. However, in the meantime, they are working hard to sign someone who can replace him in the long run.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Barcelona are keen on acquiring the services of Joao Pedro, who has been doing wonders for Chelsea. However, the Blues have made it clear that they won’t negotiate his departure. As a result, the Catalan giants have no added PSG’s Goncalo Ramos to their wishlist.

Ramos has emerged as an option for Barcelona

While the Spanish giants have been linked with quite a few high-profile names, Ramos has emerged as another serious option. The Portuguese international’s move to PSG hasn’t gone according to plan. He has struggled to cement his spot in the team.

He initially joined the French club on loan in the summer of 2023, but a €65 million mandatory buy clause was triggered at the start of 2024 to make the move permanent. While the 24-year-old has massive potential, he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter, and it looks very unlikely going forward.

In the ongoing campaign, he has been involved in 41 games, but has racked up less than 1,600 minutes. While his contract runs until 2028, PSG seem willing to negotiate his departure, as Ramos has grown frustrated by the lack of game time. Barcelona can certainly look to make the most out of it.

Joao Pedro is not for sale

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has been looking at a number of attacking options of late, and he did enquire about Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, who has been on fire in the ongoing campaign. He has 29 goal contributions in his debut season with the London giants.

While he would be just the perfect fit for the Spanish club, they have been asked to forget about any move. Pedro is considered untouchable; as a result, the Catalan giants have now shifted their focus towards Ramos, who is also on Chelsea’s wishlist, as they look to add more competition in the final third.