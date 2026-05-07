West Ham United rival Newcastle United in Jan Ziolkowski race

West Ham United will reportedly compete with Newcastle United in the race to sign 20-year-old Polish international Jan Ziolkowski from AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Il Romanista, Jan Ziolkowski is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back and have set their sights on the 20-year-old AS Roma defender. Meanwhile, the Serie A giants are ready to entertain offers for the player, demanding €20 million for his departure.

Meanwhile, a report by goal.pl has revealed that the young Pole is also a target for Newcastle United. With Roma urgently needing liquidity to “avoid losing key players” in the upcoming transfer window, Ziolkowski may move to the Premier League for around €20 million.

Who is Jan Zialkowski?

Jan Ziolkowski is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Warszawa, the youngster spent his formative years in Poland, passing through the academies at Wicher Kobyłka and Polonia Warszawa before graduating from the youth division at Legia Warszawa.

The 20-year-old has been with AS Roma since last summer, and he has made gradual progress at the Serie A club, making 21 appearances thus far while amassing 708 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, the Polish defender’s progress and potential have stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs. Newcastle United and West Ham United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Newcastle United’s interest in Jan Ziolkowski is understandable. The Magpies are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in the twilight of their careers. Additionally, Sven Botman has struggled with a few fitness issues in recent seasons. Several candidates, including Kim Min-jae, have thus emerged on Newcastle’s wishlist, with Ziolkowski also a viable target.

As for West Ham United, the Hammers are keen on signing a centre-back, as Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman have been inconsistent throughout their stints with the East London club. Additionally, Konstantinos Mavropanos faces an uncertain future at the London Stadium. So, Ziolkowski is an option worth considering for West Ham.

AS Roma’s asking price of €20 million makes the 20-year-old Pole an appealing target for West Ham and Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Legia will receive a ten percent cut from the sale, and the Polish club will also receive a hefty sum from his departure, with AS Roma ready to cash in on the youngster.