Wesley Fofana offered to Barcelona for summer move

Intermediaries have reportedly offered Barcelona the chance to sign 25-year-old French international Wesley Fofana from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sacha Tavolieri on Sky Sport Switzerland, Barcelona will have the chance to sign Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana in the coming months. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season. Intermediaries have offered the 25-year-old Frenchman to the Catalan giants.

Alessandro Bastoni has been the top target for the Blaugrana in recent weeks, as per an update by Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness. However, he may be too expensive for them, and the trail has cooled down, leaving the Inter Milan defender frustrated.

How has Wesley Fofana fared at Chelsea?

Wesley Fofana has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Chelsea from Leicester City in a big-money deal in August 2022. The 25-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with lofty expectations after an impressive stint with the Foxes. However, fitness issues have plagued the player in the last four years, restricting his involvement considerably.

While the French centre-back has improved his fitness, he has managed less than 2,500 minutes of game time in 34 appearances across all competitions this season due to a few minor injuries and game management. Nevertheless, Fofana’s stock remains high, and a move to Barcelona may be on the cards.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

While intermediaries initially offered Wesley Fofana to Barcelona, the Catalan giants are mulling over a summer move for the Frenchman. Hansi Flick can do with a new centre-back heading into the 2026/27 season, as Andreas Christensen faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou.

Additionally, Ronald Araujo has struggled to remain consistent at the back in recent seasons. So, while Gerard Martin has stepped up this season, the defending La Liga champions need a new long-term central defensive partner for Pau Cubarsi. While Barcelona and Alessandro Bastoni have been discussing a summer move, a summer move may not materialise.

Meanwhile, recent reports have linked Barcelona with several alternatives, including Cristian Romero. However, Fofana is also an intriguing target, as the 25-year-old French defender should become a world-class footballer if he puts his fitness issues behind him. Additionally, with Chelsea facing uncertainties in the market amid the struggles to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, several players may depart from Stamford Bridge soon.