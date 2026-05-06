Feyenoord open to selling Ayase Ueda amid Premier League links

Feyenoord will entertain bids to part ways with 27-year-old Japanese international Ayase Ueda in the summer transfer window amid his links with Premier League clubs.

A report by Football Insider has revealed that Ayase Ueda will be available for a deal this summer. Everton, Leeds United, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the Feyenoord striker, and the Eredivisie giants are open to cashing in on the 27-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Ayase Ueda fared since his Feyenoord transfer?

Ayase Ueda has finally become a pivotal figure for Feyenoord this season after a difficult adaptation period at the Eredivisie club. The Dutch club paid a club-record fee to sign the Japanese striker in August 2023, but he managed only 12 goals across his first two campaigns. However, he has turned things around this term.

The 27-year-old has transformed his trajectory this season, accumulating 26 goals and two assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. This represents a striking improvement that has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. A move to the Premier League is increasingly likely as Everton, Leeds United, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Everton will prioritise signing a striker this summer to address inconsistency in their offensive unit. While Beto and Thierno Barry have impressed in recent outings, neither has established himself as the undisputed first-choice striker. With European aspirations driving their ambitions, the Toffees require a prolific and consistent finisher. Ueda has thus emerged as a viable target for Everton.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s interest in Ayase Ueda aligns strategically with their tactical requirements. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lukas Nmecha, and Noah Okafor have shown flashes of quality, Daniel Farke operates a two-striker system that demands reliable productivity from both positions. Ueda’s recent form provides the consistency and output Farke needs as a dependable striker.

As for Tottenham, striker recruitment has become urgent at the North London club. Randal Kolo Muani will not complete a permanent move to the North London club after his loan spell concludes, meaning Roberto De Zerbi must plan for his departure. Additionally, Dominic Solanke’s injury struggles since arriving from Bournemouth have compromised their attacking stability. Ueda offers an alternative to the injury-prone frontline.

With Feyenoord ready to sell the 27-year-old Japanese international this summer, a summer move to the Premier League may be on the cards. However, it is unclear how much the Eredivisie outfit will demand to sell Ueda in the summer transfer window.