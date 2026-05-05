Manchester United considering summer move for Adrien Truffert

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign 24-year-old French international Adrien Truffert from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the coming months and have set their sights on the 24-year-old wide player.

The report has revealed that the Frenchman “had already been flagged by United’s recruitment department over the past 12 months” when Ruben Amorim was still at the helm. However, the decision-makers at Manchester United did not view Truffert as an ideal fit in the Portuguese tactician’s system.

How has Adrien Truffert fared at Bournemouth?

Adrien Truffert has established himself as one of the most dependable left-backs in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Stade Rennais last summer. Born in Liege, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in France, passing through the academies at ES Jouy Saint-Prest and FC Chartres before graduating from the youth division at Stade Rennais.

The French full-back has been a mainstay at the back for Bournemouth, superbly filling Milos Kerkez’s void on the left flank. Truffer has amassed over 3,000 minutes of game time in 36 outings across all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Manchester United.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Adrien Truffert has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Patrick Dorgu may be transitioning into a left winger in the coming years. So, with Luke Shaw on the wrong side of 30, they need a recognised left-back to compete with the experienced Englishman.

Additionally, although Shaw has been fit throughout the 2025/26 season, his endurance for a longer campaign remains uncertain. Several candidates, including El Hadji Malick Diouf, have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Truffert also a viable target.

The report suggests that apart from Truffert, the Premier League giants are also keeping an eye on Alejandro Balde. However, the 24-year-old Bournemouth left-back is “seen as a strong tactical match” in Manchester United’s current system, although it is unclear how much the Cherries will demand to sell the French international.