Manchester United eyeing summer move for Alejandro Grimaldo

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign 30-year-old Spanish international Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the coming months and have set their sights on the 30-year-old.

The latest report has revealed that the Spaniard is also a target for Besiktas. However, Manchester United’s entry into the battle for Grimaldo’s signature complicates the matter for the Turkish outfit, and a move to Old Trafford may be on the cards.

How has Alejandro Grimaldo fared at Bayer Leverkusen?

Alejandro Grimaldo has established himself as one of the most productive players in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen in a Bosman move in July 2023. The 30-year-old has taken creative charge for Die Werkself from the left flank, with his output holding the key in the final third.

While Bayer Leverkusen’s 2025/26 campaign has been underwhelming, Grimaldo has remained consistent. The Spanish international has scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 44 outings thus far. However, Grimaldo’s long-term future at BayArena is uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in a few weeks. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Alejandro Grimaldo has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, even though Michael Carrick has multiple left-backs in his squad. However, if Patrick Dorgu transitions into a left winger, Luke Shaw will be the only recognised left-back in the first-team squad.

With the veteran English full-back having a sketchy fitness record in long and gruelling seasons, Manchester United must have an alternative in the squad. Several candidates, including El Hadji Malick Diouf, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Grimaldo also a viable target.

However, while Grimaldo will bolster Manchester United’s output in the final third, he can be a risky acquisition for the Premier League club, as his defensive reliability is low. Additionally, the Spaniard is past 30 and may only be a short-term solution for Manchester United.