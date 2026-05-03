Arsenal line up €150 million move for Enzo Fernandez

Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in a move for Chelsea man Enzo Fernandez, with a €150 million fee mentioned.

Chelsea are bracing for enquiries to sell Enzo Fernandez in the summer, with Real Madrid being the club heavily linked. Of late, there have been reports of interest from English sides, and now, Fichajes reckons Arsenal could ponder making a move for the Argentine World Cup winner.

Arsenal could enter the market for a top-level midfielder, but little did anyone think they would go for Enzo Fernandez. On paper, the Chelsea vice-captain is a top talent and could suit a possession-based side like the Gunners, but there are doubts about whether Mikel Arteta’s side are realistically thinking about a move.

Yet, the report states the Gunners could ponder paying as much as €150 million to tempt Chelsea into selling the midfielder. Arsenal have endured a season that has seen Arteta place far more burden on midfield duo Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, which makes the need for a new midfielder evident.

While they are linked with a few names in the market, this is the first time Fernandez has been mentioned. The €150 million fee is also quite interesting, as Arsenal are unlikely to pay as much for one player, as they are known to spread their budget across several productive signings, and that might be the case next summer.

There have been reports that the midfielder could be sold, and theoretically, a €150 million offer could really test Chelsea’s resolve of not considering a sale of their key star to a direct and local rival like Arsenal. Only time will tell whether this interest from the Gunners in the Argentine midfielder, who has contributed 19 goals and assists this season, is genuine, as the chances of such a deal materialising are slim to none.

Will Enzo Fernandez leave Chelsea?

Should Chelsea miss out on Champions League football and a big enough offer arrive for players like Fernandez, there is a chance they could sell. Real Madrid have been the team heavily linked with a move, and it was previously reported that the Argentine international would prefer a switch to the Spanish capital if an opportunity arose.

The big doubts over Real Madrid stem from Chelsea’s high asking price, something that may not deter another suitor in Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are in the market for a midfielder and could make a sensational move for the Argentine, although Chelsea would be in a strong position to prevent that, as they might also be if Arsenal come in with an enquiry.