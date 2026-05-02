Nathan Ake offered to AS Roma for summer move

Nathan Ake is expected to leave Manchester City, and while he remains linked with many clubs, AS Roma have been offered the player by intermediaries.

Nathan Ake could be an exciting option for many teams around the continent as the Dutchman is widely expected to leave Manchester City in the summer. As per AS Roma Live, the experienced defender remains linked with several teams, and at the moment, intermediaries have offered the defender to AS Roma.

Nathan Ake has been a superb servant to Manchester City since his £40 million move from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020. The 31-year-old has won numerous trophies while playing a key role under Pep Guardiola, with his accolades including multiple Premier League and domestic titles, as well as the Champions League.

The versatile Dutch defender’s game time has reduced significantly over the last two seasons, and this term, he has featured only 15 times in the Premier League, with only four starts. Manchester City could sell Ake in the summer as he enters the final year of his deal, and the summer could be the best period for the club to cash in.

As per the report, intermediaries have offered the services of Ake ahead of the summer, with Gian Piero Gasperini likely to evaluate the idea of having the Manchester City utility star. The player’s ability to play multiple defensive positions, either centrally or out wide, would suit the Italian coach, who could utilise him on the left side of a back three.

He could be an important signing for Roma as the Giallorossi continue to tread cautiously in the transfer window, keeping Financial Fair Play rules in mind. With Ake possibly available on a decent deal given his contractual situation and playing time at Manchester City, he could be a smart signing for the Italian capital giants.

Will Nathan Ake join AS Roma?

There is a possibility that Ake could make the switch to Roma, but much will depend on the offers he receives in the summer. He has also been offered to other Serie A giants, including Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus, as per reports, Meanwhile, Premier League interest is also anticipated, with stories linking the Dutchman to Everton.

Barcelona were also linked at some stage, and if the 31-year-old defender is available on the cheap, they could view him as a more affordable alternative to top target Alessandro Bastoni. Overall, Ake could have his pick of clubs in the summer, with Roma among the options, as the defender is widely expected to open a new chapter in his career away from Manchester City.