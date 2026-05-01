Nathan Ake offered to AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus

Intermediaries have offered AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus the chance to sign Nathan Ake this summer, with Manchester City willing to part with the versatile defender for €10-15 million as he seeks regular first-team football.

A report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web has revealed that Nathan Ake’s representatives are orchestrating a summer departure for the Dutch defender. The three Serie A heavyweights have been presented with an opportunity to sign the Manchester City utility man, who will be available for approximately €10-15 million. Ake’s desire to secure consistent playing time at the highest level has prompted his agents to explore options across Europe’s top five leagues.

How has Nathan Ake fared at Manchester City?

Nathan Ake has experienced a rollercoaster spell since joining Manchester City from Bournemouth in August 2020. While the Dutch international has established himself as a reliable defensive presence for the Citizens, inconsistent game time has characterized his tenure, with playing opportunities dwindling considerably during the current season. His ability to play effectively as both a centre-back and left-back has made him a valuable utility option, yet increased competition for starting berths has limited his impact.

Ake has made over 150 appearances for Manchester City while contributing ten goals and three assists. Despite these contributions, the shortage of regular minutes has prompted the Netherlands international to reassess his future at the Etihad Stadium. With multiple suitors circling his signature across Europe’s leading leagues, his representatives have strategically offered him to AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus—three clubs in need of defensive reinforcements.

Nathan Ake Transfer to Serie A soon?

Inter Milan must address their defensive needs this summer as Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij approach the twilight of their careers. The Serie A champions face additional complications with Alessandro Bastoni’s Barcelona links threatening to destabilize their backline. Consequently, the Nerazzurri urgently require a centre-back capable of providing immediate quality and a long-term solution, making Ake a shrewd acquisition to consider.

AC Milan has maintained a long-standing interest in the Dutch defender. While Massimiliano Allegri possesses a competitive defensive unit, reports have consistently suggested the Bianconeri manager wants to elevate their defensive standards to mount a sustained title challenge. Several candidates, including Joe Gomez from Liverpool, have emerged on their radar, though Ake represents an established, battle-hardened option.

Juventus similarly faces defensive uncertainty ahead of the summer window. Credible reports suggest Gleison Bremer may depart the Allianz Stadium, while Federico Gatti has attracted Premier League interest, compelling the Bianconeri to seek experienced cover at centre-back.

Manchester City’s modest asking price of €10-15 million makes Ake an attractive prospect for all three Italian clubs pursuing defensive upgrades. Should any of them respond positively to his availability, the 28-year-old’s next chapter could unfold in Serie A, offering him the platform for regular football he currently lacks at the Etihad.