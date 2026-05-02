Everton eyeing summer move for Nathan Ake

Everton have reportedly set their sights on signing 31-year-old Dutch defender Nathan Ake from Manchester City amid his frustrations over limited game time at the Etihad.

A report by Football Insider has revealed that versatile Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 31-year-old utility man. Ake is eager to leave Manchester City to resurrect his career after becoming a peripheral figure during the 2024/25 season.

David Moyes is one of the driving factors behind Everton’s move for Ake, as he views the experienced defender “as somebody who would add quality and depth to his squad” going into the 2026/27 season. The report has revealed that Ake’s frustration with limited opportunities at City has made an exit increasingly likely, presenting Everton with a realistic opportunity to secure his services.

Nathan Ake and his frustrations

Nathan Ake has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from Bournemouth in a deal worth £40 million in August 2020. The 31-year-old has been reliable whenever called upon for the Citizens, making over 150 appearances while contributing ten goals and three assists. However, his game time has dwindled significantly over the past two seasons, with the Dutchman struggling to establish himself as an undisputed starter despite his versatility across centre-back and left-back positions.

The lack of regular playing opportunities has left Ake frustrated, and a summer exit is increasingly probable. The Netherlands international has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs, with Everton among the prospective suitors vying for his signature. His experience, proven Premier League pedigree, and flexibility make him an attractive option despite his age.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Nathan Ake has been on Everton’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes tactical sense, as the Merseyside outfit require a left-footed centre-back in the upcoming transfer window. While James Tarkowski and Michael Keane have delivered consistent performances this season, Jarrad Branthwaite has been hampered by injury, missing over half of the ongoing campaign and forcing Everton to operate with limited defensive depth.

Several candidates, including John Stones, have emerged on Everton’s defensive radar, with Ake presenting a compelling alternative. Like Stones, the Dutchman represents a cost-effective option, making him an attractive target for the Toffees. Critically, his ability to operate as a left-back adds significant appeal for David Moyes’s team, offering tactical flexibility to address both centre-back and full-back vulnerabilities.

Manchester City are unlikely to stand in Ake’s way, and a summer move may come to fruition. However, competition for his signature is intensifying, with multiple clubs pursuing the experienced defender. Everton’s ability to guarantee regular first-team football may prove decisive in attracting the Netherlands international away from the Etihad.