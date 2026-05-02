Liverpool table €28 million bid to sign Sam Beukema

Liverpool will reportedly look to sign 27-year-old Dutch centre-back Sam Beukema from Serie A club Napoli in a deal worth €28 million in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Area Napoli, Napoli defender Sam Beukema is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the coming months, and they have submitted a bid worth €28 million to the Serie A champions.

The report reveals that Napoli’s asking price stands at €31 million, leaving a €3 million gap between the clubs’ valuations. However, Liverpool’s proposal may prove sufficient to facilitate a deal in the upcoming transfer window. Notably, Napoli manager Antonio Conte is not opposed to the Dutchman’s departure, suggesting a summer move is realistic.

How has Sam Beukema fared since his Napoli transfer?

Sam Beukema joined Napoli from Bologna last summer after establishing himself as one of Serie A’s most underrated centre-backs. Born in Deventer, the 27-year-old developed through Go Ahead Eagles’ youth academy before rising to prominence during his successful spell with Bologna, where he earned recognition for his defensive consistency and leadership.

Since joining Napoli, Beukema has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. The Dutch defender has managed just over 2,000 minutes of game time in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, frequently finding himself in a rotation role. Despite the limited opportunities at Napoli, his stock has not diminished, with Liverpool and other top clubs maintaining interest in his services ahead of the summer market.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Sam Beukema has been on Liverpool’s radar for nearly two years. The sustained interest reflects the Reds’ need to strengthen their defensive options. While young prospect Giovanni Leoni arrived at Anfield last summer and Jeremy Jacquet is due to join ahead of the 2026/27 season, Liverpool faces pressing defensive concerns in the short term.

Joe Gomez is expected to leave the club this summer, and more significantly, Virgil van Dijk has shown signs of decline this season, raising questions about Liverpool’s defensive stability. With the team’s centre-back situation requiring immediate attention, Beukema represents a pragmatic option who can provide immediate impact while younger prospects develop.

Even with Ibrahima Konate potentially signing a new contract, the depth and quality of Liverpool’s backline necessitates reinforcement. Beukema has emerged as a suitable target, and the €28 million bid reflects Liverpool’s concrete intent to secure him. With Napoli showing signs of receptiveness to Liverpool’s proposal despite their €31 million valuation, the 27-year-old Dutchman appears positioned for a Premier League move this summer.