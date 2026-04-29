Liverpool lining up summer move for Sam Beukema

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are reportedly looking to make a move for Napoli defensive mainstay Sam Beukema this summer, strengthening their backline ahead of the new campaign.

Sam Beukema has made a significant impact at Napoli in his debut campaign, and his commanding performances have caught the attention of Arne Slot and Liverpool. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Reds are plotting a raid on the Italian club for the services of the Dutch centre-back. The 27-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A’s most reliable defensive presences, making this transfer pursuit a strategic investment.

The Merseyside club are closely monitoring Beukema, and he is firmly on their radar for the summer transfer window, amidst uncertainty around Ibrahima Konate’s future. Slot is a massive admirer of the Dutch defender and has had Beukema on his radar for years.

He is urging sporting director Richard Hughes to bring him to Anfield this summer. The Liverpool boss wanted to sign Beukema during his time at Feyenoord. While he could not get it done back then, the Dutch tactician is now looking to finally add him to his squad at the Premier League club.

After establishing his reputation at Bologna, the 27-year-old made the move to Napoli last summer. He has managed to establish himself as a key figure in remarkable fashion. He has been involved in 30 matches across competitions and has even contributed towards two goals, showcasing his all-around defensive capability.

Liverpool could push for Beukema’s signature

Beukema’s consistent performances at the back, strong physical presence, and exceptional aerial ability are major reasons why multiple clubs are monitoring his situation. Liverpool are the most serious suitor, as they look to reinforce their backline ahead of next season. The Dutch centre-back’s profile aligns perfectly with the club’s defensive strategy.

While the Reds are close to securing the long-term future of Konate, Slot wants more depth and competition at the back, with Virgil van Dijk entering the latter stages of his career. Having watched Beukema extensively over the years, the Dutch manager is confident that the defender represents an ideal fit for Liverpool’s system and future ambitions.

Slot has already informed the recruitment team about his desire to work with Beukema. The 27-year-old is now quite high on their wishlist, and Liverpool could make a formal move once the transfer window reopens. However, a potential transfer won’t be straightforward.

His contract with Napoli runs until 2030, providing the Italian club with significant leverage, and they are not actively looking to cash in on their key defender. The Serie A club would demand in excess of £30 million to consider letting Beukema leave, a fee that reflects both his value and Napoli’s unwillingness to negotiate easily.