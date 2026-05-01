Said Remadnia set for Marseille stay amid Chelsea links

Marseille wonderkid Said Remadnia has no interest in leaving the Ligue 1 club in the summer transfer window, forcing Chelsea to look elsewhere.

According to a report by French outlet RMC Sport, Marseille wonderkid Said Remadnia is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their youth ranks and eventually their first-team squad by signing a versatile attacker in the coming months, and they have set their sights on the teenage sensation.

However, the latest report has brought bad news for Chelsea and other prospective suitors, as Remadnia is committed to Marseille and will not push for a leave away from the Ligue 1 club. So, Chelsea must look elsewhere for a young attacking midfielder.

Who is Said Remadnia?

Said Remadnia is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in the country of his birth. France has created a never-ending carousel of talent in recent years, with players in each position making their mark as teenage prospects. Remadnia is no less, and he has made significant progress while rising through the ranks at Olympique de Marseille.

The 17-year-old has yet to make his senior bow for Marseille, but he has been solid thus far in the 2025/26 season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 23 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Remadnia’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Chelsea sign Remadnia?

Chelsea’s interest in Said Remadnia is understandable. The Blues constantly scour the market for the brightest young prodigies across the world, with BlueCo adopting a youngster-driven approach to squad building. Several prospects, including Estevao Willian and Malo Gusto, have become pivotal figures for the West London club.

Remadnia can be a long-term solution in the final third for Chelsea, as the London giants are in a spot of bother over Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future. Several candidates, including Konstantinos Karetsas, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Remadnia also a viable target.

However, while the 17-year-old Moroccan youth international is an option worth considering, his commitment to Marseille means a summer move will not materialise. So, Chelsea must look elsewhere for a new attacking midfielder, and perhaps Karetsas can be that player.