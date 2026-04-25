Leeds United join Chelsea in Konstantinos Karetsas race

Leeds United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing 18-year-old Greek attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas this summer, with the talented prospect having impressed at KRC Genk.

Konstantinos Karetsas is a promising young player who has attracted attention in Belgium with KRC Genk this season, where he registered 21 goals and assists combined. His performances have caught the eye of Premier League clubs, and stronger competition for his signature is expected. Karetsas has also been linked with other top clubs like Real Madrid.

Leeds United are fighting for survival in the Premier League and need reinforcements in their attacking unit. Adding depth to midfield creation would strengthen their ability to compete. The 18-year-old could help generate more opportunities in the final third and contribute with goals from open play.

Karetsas is young, but he possesses the technical attributes for English football. With proper coaching, the teenage prospect could develop into a key player. His 2.2 key passes per game and 1.9 successful dribbles per game demonstrate his creative capability and ball-carrying ability. If Leeds United can secure him for reasonable investment, the long-term return could prove significant.

Konstantinos Karetsas 2025/26 Belgian Pro League Performance

Goals and assists: 10

10 Big chances created: 13

13 Key passes per game: 2.2

2.2 Succ. dribbles per game: 1.9

Chelsea Keen in Karetsas Transfer Race

As per TEAMtalk, Chelsea are also pursuing Karetsas as they seek to enhance creativity in the final third. The Blues have endured a mixed campaign and are competing for Champions League qualification. Improving goal-creating capacity should be a priority, particularly through central areas where they have struggled for incisive passing.

The West Londoners require a playmaker capable of breaking down defensive structures with precision passing and vision. Chelsea’s financial resources provide significant advantages in any negotiation with Genk. Karetsas possesses the quality to address one of their key attacking deficiencies.

For the 18-year-old, joining Chelsea would represent a career-accelerating opportunity at one of world football’s elite institutions. The prospect would gain exposure to top-level competition while developing under world-class coaching. The situation will develop based on squad planning decisions at both clubs.